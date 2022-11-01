Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Free flu shots now available for Ontarians aged 6 months and older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Respiratory virus surge, cold and flu create emergency room ‘perfect storm’'
Respiratory virus surge, cold and flu create emergency room ‘perfect storm’
Respiratory virus surge, cold and flu create emergency room ‘perfect storm’

Free flu shots are now available for anyone in Ontario aged six months and older.

The province is also encouraging COVID-19 booster shots.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones wants Ontarians to get those shots as soon as possible.

Read more: Experts say Ontario may be facing a ‘rough’ influenza season

She says getting both flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time is safe.

The province says the flu shots are available at doctor’s and nurse practitioner’s offices, through some public health units and at participating pharmacies.

Trending Now

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says it is difficult to predict the severity of the upcoming flu season, but he has warned of a difficult winter ahead due to the resurgence of respiratory viruses.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says COVID-19, flu shots reduce ‘danger’ of needing other health measures this winter'
Trudeau says COVID-19, flu shots reduce ‘danger’ of needing other health measures this winter
OntarioHealthFluFlu SeasonOntario healthFlu ShotsOntario flu shotsOntario flu seasonOntario Flu
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers