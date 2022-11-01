Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Experiential marketing in ADvice, city council recap with Coun. Cynthia Block, Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper on body-worn cameras and managing viral infections in Health Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Audience engagement with experiential marketing: ADvice

What is experiential marketing and how can it help engage audiences?

Ryan Townend from William Joseph Communications looks at the concept in November’s ADvice segment.

3:56 Audience engagement with experiential marketing: ADvice

Saskatoon city councillors vote to move dates and times of council meetings

Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of changing both the dates and times of its monthly council meetings starting in 2023.

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block explains why she voted in favour of the change and why she believes it is a positive change for council to make.

4:15 Saskatoon councillors vote to moves dates, times of council meetings

Saskatoon police aim to double the number of body-worn cameras

Saskatoon police are looking to double the number of officers wearing body cameras to 80 from 40.

As well, the force is looking for an additional $750,000 for its 2023 budget to help cover costs.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper discusses both issues that came up in the recent board of police commissioners meeting.

4:06 Saskatoon police aim to double the number of body-worn cameras

Managing symptoms of viral infections: Health Living

It’s a sign of the season — managing coughs, nasal congestion and fevers as viral infections such as RSV and other respiratory viruses float around.

Pharmacist Kelly Kyzlick looks at some non-medication options people can consider to help ease symptoms.

4:31 Managing symptoms of viral infections: Health Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 1.