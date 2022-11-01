Menu

Canada

Schools in Simcoe County District School Board to stay open Friday despite CUPE strike

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 11:15 am
A cleaner helps clean a classroom at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. The Canadian Union of Public Employees says their 55,000 education worker members, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
The Simcoe County District School Board says it intends to keep schools open Friday despite a union representing approximately 55,000 Ontario education workers planning to walk off the job Friday.

The provincial branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Ontario School Board Council of Unions (CUPE) announced plans to proceed with a protest Friday despite the provincial government tabling legislation to impose contracts and ban a strike.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education introduced the Keeping Students in Class Act. In response, CUPE announced its intention to proceed with strike action commencing on Friday.

CUPE has said it will explore every avenue to fight the bill, but the government said it intends to use the notwithstanding clause to keep the eventual law in force despite any constitutional challenges. The notwithstanding clause allows the legislature to override portions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.

“Should CUPE proceed with proposed strike action on Friday, Nov. 4, our intent is to keep SCDSB schools open to students and staff,” the school board said in a statement.

Read more: CUPE to stage provincewide protest Friday in response to Ontario’s ban on strike

At the SCDSB, CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff, the board said.

In other areas, CUPE represents not only custodial staff but also education workers, administration staff, librarians, and early childhood educators.

Other boards, like the Toronto District School Board, say they will close classrooms in light of the planned strike.

The SCDSB said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

The North Simcoe Muskoka & District Labour Council (NSMDLC) has sent a letter of support for Education Workers in Ontario to the Ford Government, condemning Premier Ford, Minister Lecce, and all other PC caucus members in “violating CUPE’s rights to fairly negotiate a collective agreement.”

“We condemn in the strongest way the legislation of a contract, in any capacity, on workers who have the right to collectively bargain,” the labour council said in a statement.

— with files from The Canadian Press’ Allison Jones

OntarioOntario schoolsCUPEMinistry Of EducationOntario Ministry of EducationSimcoe County District School BoardscdsbSimcoe County schoolsCanadian Union of Pubic Employees Ontario School Board Council of UnionsKeeping Students in Class ActNorth Simcoe Muskoka & District labour Council
