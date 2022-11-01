Schools in Simcoe County District School Board to stay open Friday despite CUPE strike

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe County District School Board says it intends to keep schools open Friday despite a union representing approximately 55,000 Ontario education workers planning to walk off the job Friday.

The provincial branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Ontario School Board Council of Unions (CUPE) announced plans to proceed with a protest Friday despite the provincial government tabling legislation to impose contracts and ban a strike.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education introduced the Keeping Students in Class Act. In response, CUPE announced its intention to proceed with strike action commencing on Friday.

CUPE has said it will explore every avenue to fight the bill, but the government said it intends to use the notwithstanding clause to keep the eventual law in force despite any constitutional challenges. The notwithstanding clause allows the legislature to override portions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.

“Should CUPE proceed with proposed strike action on Friday, Nov. 4, our intent is to keep SCDSB schools open to students and staff,” the school board said in a statement.

At the SCDSB, CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff, the board said.

In other areas, CUPE represents not only custodial staff but also education workers, administration staff, librarians, and early childhood educators.

Other boards, like the Toronto District School Board, say they will close classrooms in light of the planned strike.

The SCDSB said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

The North Simcoe Muskoka & District Labour Council (NSMDLC) has sent a letter of support for Education Workers in Ontario to the Ford Government, condemning Premier Ford, Minister Lecce, and all other PC caucus members in “violating CUPE’s rights to fairly negotiate a collective agreement.”

“We condemn in the strongest way the legislation of a contract, in any capacity, on workers who have the right to collectively bargain,” the labour council said in a statement.

— with files from The Canadian Press’ Allison Jones