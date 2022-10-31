Snowfall warnings issued for parts of western Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning was issued for some regions in western Alberta on Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning some areas could see up to 30 centimetres of the white stuff by Wednesday afternoon.

According to the weather agency, the heavies snowfall is expected in the southwestern corner of the province but a significant amount is also expected in a northwestern part of Alberta.

On its website, Environment Canada said the snow is expected to begin falling in the northwest on Monday night and continue there until Wednesday morning.

“The heaviest snow (in the northwest) will fall in an area between High Level and Keg River,” the weather agency said.

In the southwest, the snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning and continue until Wednesday afternoon.

“The highest amounts (in the southwest) will fall over higher terrain near Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park, where a total of up to 30 cm is expected,” Environment Canada said. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

