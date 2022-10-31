Summerland, B.C. heart attack survivor donates AED to community

Send this page to someone via email

A Summerland, B.C. resident who survived a heart attack last year thanks to an automated external defibrillator (AED) has donated one stand to the community to hopefully help others in similar situations.

Al Klar went unconscious while at his business last year, after suffering a heart attack.

Two nearby bylaw officers quickly jumped into action, calling 911 and performing CPR until paramedics arrived with an AED. Klar says he was successfully resuscitated with a single shock from the AED.

“It was an emotional time for my family. I was passed out in my office,” said Klar in the press release.

“My office is very close to where they park the ambulances. I think I got all the help in less than five minutes; it was a Godsend.”

On Friday, officials, Klar and his family gathered for the official donation of the state-of-the-art premium AED stand.

“This is my home, I’ve been part of the community for 40 years,” said Klar.

“This is the least I could do. In the future if things happen, this machine is available in this town.”

The permanent St. John Ambulance LaunchPAD, a one-of-a-kind Community Defribrillator Stand has been installed in Memorial Park at the corner of Wharton Street and Kelly Avenue.

“This location was chosen for its proximity to downtown and the new destination playground, and because of the numerous large scale community events that take place at or near this location,” read the District of Summerland press release.

The AED is available on a 24/7 basis year-round and is designed to be highly visible and weatherproof. The machine, which costs upwards of $10,000 to be installed, also emits an audible alarm when opened.

“This generous donation will benefit our community greatly,” said Mayor Toni Boot in the press release.

“We are fortunate to have two ambulances and, since late 2021, eight full time permanent paramedics at the Summerland station. But should an ambulance not be readily available, this AED LaunchPAD Stand could make all the difference in surviving cardiac arrest. On behalf of Council, I again thank you, Mr.Klar, for your generosity. ”