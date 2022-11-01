No, COVID vaccines don’t cause infertility. Debunking 5 myths about women’s health

Send this page to someone via email

For the past two-and-a-half years, healthcare workers have had their hands full battling COVID-19 as well as the spread of conspiracy theories and misinformation around the pandemic.

From fake news stories around rising stillbirths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine to baseless reports linking the shots to infertility in women, the so-called “infodemic” has threatened the fight against the virus, experts say.

Women’s health-care providers in Canada are growing concerned about the mistrust this has created in accessing care and the divisions among families.

“It’s difficult for women to know whom to trust because they keep hearing things over and over again, but they’re not necessarily from reliable sources and that’s really where we run into problems,” said Dr. Constance Nasello, a generalist obstetrician and gynecologist in Chatham, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Darine El-Chaar, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at the Ottawa Hospital, said it was “frustrating” to see the misconceptions around women’s medical issues despite scientific data suggesting otherwise.

“There is definitely so much confusion for this group, and it’s upsetting,” she said.

Below, we fact-check some common myths regarding women’s health.

5:39 Going viral: Health misinformation spreading on social media such as TikTok

COVID-19 vaccines did not increase stillbirths

Contrary to online claims that stillbirths were rising in Canada after women received the COVID-19 vaccine, there is no data to link an increase in fetal death rates with vaccination, experts say.

Story continues below advertisement

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in November 2021 found no evidence of an increased risk for early pregnancy loss after COVID-19 vaccination.

In fact, pregnant women with COVID-19 are at higher risk of stillbirths, according to research, underlining the importance of vaccination for expecting mothers.

El-Chaar said much of the misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy stemmed from a lack of data early on in the pandemic, but that has since changed with a growing number of studies in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the U.S., suggesting the shots are safe and beneficial to use during pregnancy.

2:04 Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

In Canada, public health officials have stressed that pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19 since they are at an increased risk of severe outcomes.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) as well as the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) recommend the complete series of COVID-19 vaccines, including the booster dose when eligible for pregnant individuals.

A recent Canadian study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in August found that pregnant people experienced lower rates of significant or serious health complications after taking the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine than non-pregnant vaccinated people of similar age.

Dr. Togas Tulandi, an obstetrician and gynecologist at McGill University, said the benefit of COVID-19 vaccines was much higher than any risks for pregnant as well as breastfeeding women.

COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause infertility

There is no scientific evidence showing that COVID-19 vaccines decrease fertility in women, according to experts.

Two separate studies out of Israel concluded that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine neither affected ovarian reserve in the immediate subsequent IVF cycle nor altered ovarian follicular function after vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems,” NACI says.

In fact, Tulandi said it’s better for women who want to conceive to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as their risks of illness are higher.

El-Chaar also said the infertility myth around COVID-19 vaccines has been “well debunked” with several studies, looking at IVF outcomes and pregnancy rates following vaccination.

Meanwhile, some studies show that mothers who were vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy can pass on antibodies to their newborns through breast milk and the placenta.

1:39 Health Matters: Fertility treatments on the rise during the pandemic?

COVID-19 vaccines may affect periods

Anecdotally, many women have reported a change in their menstrual cycles following COVID-19 vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

The most common reports have included heavy flow, spotting, lengthier cycles, or even bleeding during menopause.

Nasello said that while there may have been some minor changes and disturbances in the menstrual cycles for women, data shows that there has not been a huge impact on the overall population.

2:15 Fact or Fiction: Why are people reporting menstrual changes after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

Experts say there is no reason to be concerned as it is a temporary modification of the immune system due to COVID-19 vaccination.

“When your body is working on processing the effects of vaccine as a normal reaction, you can see a change in your cycle,” El-Chaar said.

New studies have shown that there is a shift of a day or two on your menstrual cycle, but overall it’s back to normal within one to three cycles, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Nasello advised women to use birth control pills to help manage and regulate their periods better.

Antiperspirants don't cause breast cancer

Underarm antiperspirants or deodorants contain potentially toxic chemicals, which is why several scientists have suggested a possible connection between their use and breast cancer.

But to date, there is no conclusive scientific evidence that has linked the use of these products to an increased risk of breast cancer.

This is according to the Canadian Cancer Society, the National Cancer Institute as well as the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the United States.

2:44 Breast cancer survivors say issues like early menopause, loss of identity often overlooked

Nasello is not convinced there is an association, saying genetics play a bigger role in cancer risks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your highest risk is actually coming from your mother, your sister or your daughter, she said.

El-Chaar advised reducing the use of aluminum-based products, which can promote the growth of breast cancer cells, and using more natural antiperspirants to decrease any potential risks.

What about hormone replacement therapy for menopause?

Over the years, there has been some controversy and concern around using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat symptoms of menopause.

A set of large U.S.-wide studies called the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) evaluated the risks of HRT before prematurely ending the clinical trial for the combined use of estrogen and progestin in July 2002 due to more health risks than benefits of the treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, however, that research has been reevaluated, with some experts touting it as the “most effective” menopause treatment.

Nasello said even among her OB-GYN colleagues, there is a fear of giving hormone therapy because they don’t know enough about it.

“In that 10-year gap, when there wasn’t anything being published by the experts, it really impacted what happened with women in menopause,” she said.

HRT is approved by Health Canada and given by prescription.

However, there is a risk of initiating hormone therapy for women over the age of 70, which is why it’s typically not given to them.

2:00 Can COVID-19 vaccines cause post-menopausal bleeding?

— with files from Global News’ Ashleigh Stewart