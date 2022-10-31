ASIRT reveals preliminary details into southwest Calgary shooting after man dies

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has revealed preliminary details of a shooting that left a man dead and an officer injured in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Canyon Meadows.

At 2:41 a.m. last Friday, Calgary police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. According to ASIRT, the lone male occupant of the vehicle was playing music loudly.

When the officer arrived at approximately 2:46 a.m., he turned on his body camera and approached the vehicle. ASIRT said the officer “quickly turned away” when the sound of a single gunshot came from the vehicle.

The gunshot prompted the officer to move behind his police vehicle and fire his gun in the direction of the man. According to an ASIRT news release on Monday, the officer and the man shot at each other before the man exited the vehicle and left the area on foot.

On Friday, Calgary Police Service said the officer was injured from the gunfire and Chief Mark Neufeld told reporters the officer was released from hospital that day and was at home recovering.

ASIRT said additional police officers and a police helicopter arrived at the area shortly after. The helicopter located the man in Fish Creek Park at around 3 a.m., who appeared to fire a gun even though nobody was near him at the time.

He died by the time officers and a canine unit on the ground reached him at around 3:26 a.m. Police said a shotgun was located underneath his body.

ASIRT said it is still investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. No additional information will be released.

–With files from Adam Toy, Global News.