Canada

14-year-old boy dies in Prince Edward County collision

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 11:49 am
Prince Edward County OPP say a 14-year-old boy died following a collision between a SUV and a dirt bike on Saturday. View image in full screen
Prince Edward County OPP say a 14-year-old boy died following a collision between a SUV and a dirt bike on Saturday. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A collision between an SUV and a dirt bike in Prince Edward County resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

The collision happened on Danforth Road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say their investigation suggests the eastbound SUV collided with the dirt bike at the Millenium Trail intersection.

The boy was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver sustained no injuries and no charges have been laid.

The road was closed until 2:30 a.m. Sunday while police wrapped up the investigation,

