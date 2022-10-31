14-year-old boy dies in Prince Edward County collision

See more sharing options

A collision between an SUV and a dirt bike in Prince Edward County resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

The collision happened on Danforth Road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say their investigation suggests the eastbound SUV collided with the dirt bike at the Millenium Trail intersection.

The boy was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver sustained no injuries and no charges have been laid.

The road was closed until 2:30 a.m. Sunday while police wrapped up the investigation,

