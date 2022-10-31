Menu

Tech

Instagram investigating after users report issues accessing accounts

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 31, 2022 11:02 am
Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram said on Monday it was looking into an issue preventing thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing application.

The outage in some cases led to the suspension of users’ Instagram accounts. One user said the application had asked for their email and phone number to get the suspended account to work again.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram said on its Twitter account.

The company did not immediately respond to questions on suspensions.

