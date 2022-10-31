Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woodstock, Ont. police investigate home invasion that sent residents to hospital

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:27 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
FIle photo of police lights. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a home in Woodstock, Ont., that sent the residents to hospital over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 12:30 a.m., the residents of the home on Warwick Street near Cambridge Street awoke to their activated house alarm.

Read more: Police continue search for child near Woodstock, Ont. conservation area

According to police, the residents heard noise coming from the basement and confronted a suspect. After an altercation with the residents, the suspect fled the house through the backyard.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as male, tall, thin and wearing a camouflage hoodie.

The residents of the home were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Break And EnterHome InvasionMinor InjuriesWoodstock Police ServiceWoodstock OntarioCambridge StreetWarwick street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers