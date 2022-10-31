Woodstock, Ont. police investigate home invasion that sent residents to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a home in Woodstock, Ont., that sent the residents to hospital over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 12:30 a.m., the residents of the home on Warwick Street near Cambridge Street awoke to their activated house alarm.

According to police, the residents heard noise coming from the basement and confronted a suspect. After an altercation with the residents, the suspect fled the house through the backyard.

The suspect is described as male, tall, thin and wearing a camouflage hoodie.

The residents of the home were transported to hospital with minor injuries.