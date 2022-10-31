Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigating home invasion in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 8:17 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a home invasion in Cambridge.

Officers were called to a business on Hespler Road Sunday morning at 7:20 a.m.

Investigators say they found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Waterloo police seeking 3 men in connection with home invasion, robbery

They determined that the victim was injured at a home on Avenue Road where a home invasion took place.

Investigators say this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RobberyKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridgeHome InvasionInjuriestargetted
