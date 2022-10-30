Menu

Weather

Atmospheric river arrives on B.C.’s south coast Sunday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Recent deluge helping salmon to spawn'
Recent deluge helping salmon to spawn
Concern has been growing about the state of B.C.'s salmon population given this fall's extended drought in many parts of the province but as Paul Johnson reports, there is some reason for optimism.

An atmospheric river has arrived on B.C.’s south coast Sunday with parts of Metro Vancouver expecting up to 70 millimetres of rain to fall.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, west Vancouver Island and the Sea to Sky region from Squamish to Whistler.

Most parts of the region can expect 50 millimetres of rain to fall, while up to 70 millimetres are expected near the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound.

Rain on Sunday
A look at the atmospheric river stalling over B.C. on Sunday, Oct. 30. SkyTracker

Coastal regions near Boundary Bay will also see strong southeast winds of 50 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The wet weather is expected to linger into the night and hopefully clear up in time for Halloween night.

Read more: Heavy rainfall warning issued for B.C.’s coastal regions, up to 100 mm for some areas

Rain furturecasst
A look at the atmospheric river on Monday, Oct. 31. SkyTracker

Read more: Recent rainfall helping B.C. salmon return to spawning grounds, expert says

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 29'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 29

A high streamflow advisory is also in effect, meaning rivers are expected to rise rapidly and people should be very careful around riverbanks.

“The good news is that we have seen some rain already begin,” Ashlee Jollymore with the B.C. River Forecast Centre told Global News. “We are hopeful that is infiltrated into the soil making it a little more moisturized once we start getting into these more impactful storms.”

