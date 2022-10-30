Atmospheric river arrives on B.C.’s south coast Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

An atmospheric river has arrived on B.C.’s south coast Sunday with parts of Metro Vancouver expecting up to 70 millimetres of rain to fall.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, west Vancouver Island and the Sea to Sky region from Squamish to Whistler.

Most parts of the region can expect 50 millimetres of rain to fall, while up to 70 millimetres are expected near the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound.

A look at the atmospheric river stalling over B.C. on Sunday, Oct. 30. SkyTracker

Coastal regions near Boundary Bay will also see strong southeast winds of 50 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The wet weather is expected to linger into the night and hopefully clear up in time for Halloween night.

A look at the atmospheric river on Monday, Oct. 31. SkyTracker

A high streamflow advisory is also in effect, meaning rivers are expected to rise rapidly and people should be very careful around riverbanks.

“The good news is that we have seen some rain already begin,” Ashlee Jollymore with the B.C. River Forecast Centre told Global News. “We are hopeful that is infiltrated into the soil making it a little more moisturized once we start getting into these more impactful storms.”