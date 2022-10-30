Moncton cadets gather to honour fallen military veterans

Send this page to someone via email

Cadets gathered in Moncton on Saturday afternoon to honour those who’ve fallen ahead of the Remembrance Day ceremonies happening next week.

Members of the 193 Codiac Navel League Cadets and the 560 Moncton Army Cadets were in attendance for the event at the Elmwood Cemetery, which has the largest burial ground for military veterans in Moncton.

According to the president of the Elmwood Cemetery, Ian Gunn, the day was designed for its value from a historical standpoint, pride in being Canadian and respect for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Many of the cadets were between nine and 12 years old, and it was largely their first time in public with their uniform, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s ceremony also marked their first time putting off the event.

One by one, the cadets went from headstone to headstone brushing off leaves and dirt off many of the flat-facing stones, then placed nearly 300 Canadian flags across the grounds throughout the afternoon.

Lt. Ian Harris, who was supervising the group, said doing an event like this creates an opportunity for the next generation of cadets to learn to honour veterans.

The group said they hope to do it again next year with a partnership with local veterans to honour those who’ve fallen.