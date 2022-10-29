City of Regina landfill switching to winter hours

Send this page to someone via email

As the season continues to change into winter, the City of Regina will once again be shifting its winter schedules for its landfill.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 6, the landfill will operate on winter hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and will be closed on Sundays.

This means Oct. 30 will be the last Sunday residents can take waste to the landfill until spring.

The free yard waste depot located at the base of the landfill is also changing its hours.

They will remain open until Nov. 5, 2022, before closing for the season.

The depot will, however, open back up after Christmas on Dec. 26, 2022, for residents to drop off their Christmas trees for the city’s “treecycle” program before closing again on Jan. 31, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are reminded that plastic garbage bags are not compostable and yard waste must be removed from plastic bags at the site. Great alternatives include paper yard waste bags or reusable containers.

For more information on winter hours, visit the City of Regina’s website.