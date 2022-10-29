Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia claims British navy blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines, U.K. denies involvement

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 29, 2022 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'Unexplained leaks of Nord Stream pipelines raise suspicions of Russian sabotage'
Unexplained leaks of Nord Stream pipelines raise suspicions of Russian sabotage
WATCH: Unexplained leaks of Nord Stream pipelines raise suspicions of Russian sabotage – Sep 27, 2022

Britain on Saturday denied Russian claims that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, calling them “false claims of an epic scale”.

“To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale,” a spokesperson for Britain’s ministry of defence said.

“This latest invented story, says more about the arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Moscow calls for ‘objective’ investigation into Nord Stream damage'
Moscow calls for ‘objective’ investigation into Nord Stream damage

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Advertisement
RussiaUkraineBritainRussia UkraineGasRussia NewsU.K.nord streamNord Stream gasRussia Britain
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers