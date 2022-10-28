University student randomly bear-sprayed outside Edmonton transit centre

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton university student missed nearly a week of classes because she was too scared to take transit after being randomly attacked.

Rebecca Busch said she was pepper-sprayed outside Jasper Place Transit Centre.

“[A woman] followed me and asked me why I was staring at her inside the bus terminal. That’s when she proceeded to bear-mace me,” Busch said.

Busch said the incident was one of the most painful things she’s experienced.

“My eyes were burning. My nose was burning, my mouth was burning. Nothing stopped the pain.”

Photo of Rebecca Busch after being maced. Courtesy: Rebecca Busch

Her mom, Janie Busch, found her curled up in a ball outside the transit station.

“Nobody did anything [to help her]. There were security guards here. Why didn’t they go up to her and help her?” Busch said.

Edmonton Police confirmed the incident to Global News Friday. Police say Busch and the woman who pepper-sprayed her didn’t know each other. Officers are still investigating the incident and the suspect has not been found.

Rebecca has taken transit regularly since she was 13. She said this is her scariest transit experience, but it’s not the only time she’s felt unsafe.

“I come across an incident almost every single day,” she said. “It’s gotten worse over the past couple of years.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I come across an incident almost every single day," she said. "It's gotten worse over the past couple of years."

After anger over several high-profile incidents earlier this year, the City of Edmonton introduced new transit safety measures.

In May it added transit community action teams [TCAT], a group of transit peace officers specifically assigned to help provide a stronger sense of safety on transit.

“Since May 2022, TCAT has been actively patrolling assigned LRT spaces wearing highly visible uniforms so the public and transit riders are aware of peace officer presence in these spaces. The proactive peace officer patrols have been occurring 75 per cent more frequently during September and October than in the first two months of 2022,” reads a statement from David Jones, branch manager of community standards and neighbourhoods with the City of Edmonton.

“…We will conduct a full evaluation to determine whether the program will continue. That said, early information indicates it is providing the anticipated engagement and approach to support transit safety.”

The city also created community outreach transit teams [COTT], which pairs a city peace officer with a community outreach worker to help deal with mental health and addictions issues.

Steve Bradshaw with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569 said efforts like TCAT and COTT have been helpful, but there’s not enough resources to go around.

“[These teams] do a great job, but we need to get more of them out there,” he said. “The sooner we get more transit peace officers going, the better off everyone will be and the safer our system will be.”

Bradshaw said he is awaiting city budget discussions to see if more peace officers will be added.

“They need to make transit a lot safer. However [the City] does that, I don’t care. I just want this to be safer for people,” Janie said. “I don’t want this happening to anybody else.”

But Rebecca Busch said she needs change much sooner.

“I missed four days of classes because I have not wanted to get on a bus. I know I eventually have to face it again, but ETS needs to do something. I need to feel safe.”