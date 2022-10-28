Man found dead in Wascana Lake identified, Regina police say not a criminal case

See more sharing options

A male found deceased in the water at Wascana Lake has been identified.

Police have also determined the investigation moving forward is not a criminal case.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, police were dispatched to Wascana Lake for the discovery of a deceased person in the water near Willow Island. The identity of the deceased was not known at the time of recovery.

The investigation into the circumstances of the male’s death will continue, led by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.