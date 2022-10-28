Menu

Man found dead in Wascana Lake identified, Regina police say not a criminal case

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 6:11 pm
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a man was after a man was found dead in Wascana Lake.
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a man was after a man was found dead in Wascana Lake. Dave Parsons / Global News

A male found deceased in the water at Wascana Lake has been identified.

Police have also determined the investigation moving forward is not a criminal case.

Read more: Police investigating after Regina man dies in hospital with assault wounds

On Thursday, Oct. 20, police were dispatched to Wascana Lake for the discovery of a deceased person in the water near Willow Island. The identity of the deceased was not known at the time of recovery.

Trending Now

The investigation into the circumstances of the male’s death will continue, led by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

