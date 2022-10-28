1st degree murder charges laid in death of man from Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 63-year-old man from Wetaskiwin, Alta.
Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, and Stanley Victor Howse, 49, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Brian Michael Dupe.
Read more: Wetaskiwin homicide victim remembered as selfless and full of love
Dupe was reported missing by his family on Oct. 20, after not being heard from since Oct. 14.
Dupe’s remains were found in a rural area west of Alder Flats late on Oct. 22, according to the RCMP.
Earlier this week, police issued warrants for Joseph, who was arrested on Wednesday in Millet.
Joseph and Howse, both of Wetaskiwin, remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.
Comments