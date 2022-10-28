Menu

Crime

1st degree murder charges laid in death of man from Wetaskiwin, Alta.

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 5:57 pm
Brian Dupe, 63, whose remains were found 90 minutes southwest of Edmonton on Oct. 22. View image in full screen
Brian Dupe, 63, whose remains were found 90 minutes southwest of Edmonton on Oct. 22. Courtesy, Wetaskiwin RCMP

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 63-year-old man from Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Cashtin Lee Joseph, 27, and Stanley Victor Howse, 49, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Brian Michael Dupe.

Read more: Wetaskiwin homicide victim remembered as selfless and full of love

Dupe was reported missing by his family on Oct. 20, after not being heard from since Oct. 14.

Dupe’s remains were found in a rural area west of Alder Flats late on Oct. 22, according to the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Missing Wetaskiwin man found dead, warrant issued for alleged killer'
Missing Wetaskiwin man found dead, warrant issued for alleged killer

Earlier this week, police issued warrants for Joseph, who was arrested on Wednesday in Millet.

Joseph and Howse, both of Wetaskiwin, remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

Alberta crimeFirst Degree MurderWetaskiwinRural Alberta crimeAlberta rural crimeWetaskiwin crimerural crime albertaWetaskiwin homicideBrian Michael DupeBrian Michael Dupe homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

