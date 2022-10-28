Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stranger Things, Marvel leading the way for Halloween costumes in Kingston, Ont.

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Stranger Things, Marvel leading the way for Halloween costumes in Kingston, Ont.,'
Stranger Things, Marvel leading the way for Halloween costumes in Kingston, Ont.,
WATCH: According to a local Halloween costume store owner, Marvel superheroes and characters from the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things" are leading the way for costume requests this year.

For some people, Halloween is a time of year to masquerade as someone, or something, else for the night.

That means that, around this time of year, places like Audrey’s Costume House in Kingston’s west end are bumping from open to close, with people set out to carefully craft their perfect Halloween costume.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. celebrates Halloween for first time since pandemic began

“It’s been just buzzer, buzzer, buzzer, buzzer, buzzer, the phone never stops,” said the store’s general manager, Jake Watson.

Trends seem to come and go every year with Halloween costumes, often pending the latest movements in pop culture, but there are some constants.

Trending Now

Watson said it’s an easy answer for what the most popular costume requests have been this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stranger Things, Stranger Things, Stranger Things . It’s been crazy, a lot of people asking for the new characters introduced in the latest season,” he added

Along with that, he said some of the usual costume requests include the famous horror slasher characters like Freddy from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and Michael Myers from Halloween, as well as many people looking to dress up as Marvel superheroes.

Read more: Halloween stores relying on last year’s costumes with global supply chain backlog

Despite that, three-year-old Faran decided to go with her own unique costume this year, choosing to go as a scuba diver.

“I made great costumes for my mama and dad,” she said.

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, some people go with the trends, while others let their imaginations run wild, with any combination of props, makeup, wigs, outfits and more.

OntarioKingstonCKWS TVHalloweenMarvelStranger ThingsAudrey's Costume House
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers