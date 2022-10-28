Stranger Things, Marvel leading the way for Halloween costumes in Kingston, Ont.,

Send this page to someone via email

For some people, Halloween is a time of year to masquerade as someone, or something, else for the night.

That means that, around this time of year, places like Audrey’s Costume House in Kingston’s west end are bumping from open to close, with people set out to carefully craft their perfect Halloween costume.

“It’s been just buzzer, buzzer, buzzer, buzzer, buzzer, the phone never stops,” said the store’s general manager, Jake Watson.

Trends seem to come and go every year with Halloween costumes, often pending the latest movements in pop culture, but there are some constants.

Watson said it’s an easy answer for what the most popular costume requests have been this year.

“Stranger Things, Stranger Things, Stranger Things . It’s been crazy, a lot of people asking for the new characters introduced in the latest season,” he added

Along with that, he said some of the usual costume requests include the famous horror slasher characters like Freddy from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th and Michael Myers from Halloween, as well as many people looking to dress up as Marvel superheroes.

Despite that, three-year-old Faran decided to go with her own unique costume this year, choosing to go as a scuba diver.

“I made great costumes for my mama and dad,” she said.

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, some people go with the trends, while others let their imaginations run wild, with any combination of props, makeup, wigs, outfits and more.