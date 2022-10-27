Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Advocates in Thunder Bay calling on newly-elected Mayor to address social issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 1:07 pm
Port Arthur skyline from Marina Park in Thunder Bay, Ont. View image in full screen
Port Arthur skyline from Marina Park in Thunder Bay, Ont. Wikimedia Commons user Vidioman

Advocates are calling on the newly-elected mayor of Thunder Bay, Ont., to address a host of social issues facing the community after he made no such promises during his campaign.

Ken Boshcoff, who served as mayor of the northern Ontario city from 1997 to 2003, will re-assume the role again after a narrow victory Monday.

Holly Gauvin, the executive director of Elevate NWO, an organization that offers services to underserved communities, says it’s a big concern that Boshcoff didn’t commit to any plans to tackle homelessness and opioid issues.

Trending Now

Read more: Autopsy experts testify about deaths of indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody

Tamara Bernard, an Indigenous educator and advocate, says the city also needs to address rising poverty as well as violence against Indigenous women and youth.

Story continues below advertisement

Boshcoff says that although he didn’t make any promises during his campaign, he is committed to addressing “obvious social issues” in the city by bolstering the local economy to finance efforts.

Boshcoff was a Liberal MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River from 2004 to 2008, and was elected locally in Thunder Bay again in 2010 as a councillor at large. He made a failed attempt in the mayoralty race in 2014, when he lost to the incumbent.

Thunder BayDrug AbuseThunder Bay OntarioHomlessnessElevate NWOHolly GauvinHomelessness Thunder BayKen Boshcoffopiod issuesSocial issues Thunder BayThunder Bay homeless
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers