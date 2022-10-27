Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 27

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mental health and student well-being in Family Matters, Saskatchewan Huskies gearing up for playoff football and Patches seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Mental health and student well-being: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools says it supports students’ mental health and well-being on a daily basis.

This includes working with teachers and families to ensure students are made to feel known and valued.

Safe, caring and accepting schools consultant Jill Flath looks at the ways the school division supports students mental health and well-being in Family Matters.

3:50 Mental health and student well-being: Family Matters

Saskatchewan Huskies football team aims to end the season strong

The Saskatchewan Huskies football team came charging out of the gate this year and never looked back.

Story continues below advertisement

The Huskies sit at the top of the Canada West division with a 6 and 1 record on the season and look at ending the season strong as they head into the playoffs.

Head coach Scott Flory talks about the season, the upcoming playoffs and how hungry the team is after coming close to winning the national championship last year.

4:10 Saskatchewan Huskies football team aims to end the season strong

Patches up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA

Meet Patches, a six-year-old cat at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian describes the best type of home for Patches.

She also addresses ongoing capacity issues at the shelter and how the public can help if their pet goes missing.

Story continues below advertisement

4:08 Patches up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 27

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 27.