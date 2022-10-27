Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 27

Mental health and student well-being in Family Matters, Saskatchewan Huskies gearing up for playoff football and Patches seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Mental health and student well-being: Family Matters
Saskatoon Public Schools says it supports students’ mental health and well-being on a daily basis.
This includes working with teachers and families to ensure students are made to feel known and valued.
Safe, caring and accepting schools consultant Jill Flath looks at the ways the school division supports students mental health and well-being in Family Matters.
Saskatchewan Huskies football team aims to end the season strong
The Saskatchewan Huskies football team came charging out of the gate this year and never looked back.
The Huskies sit at the top of the Canada West division with a 6 and 1 record on the season and look at ending the season strong as they head into the playoffs.
Head coach Scott Flory talks about the season, the upcoming playoffs and how hungry the team is after coming close to winning the national championship last year.
Patches up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA
Meet Patches, a six-year-old cat at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.
Jemma Omidian describes the best type of home for Patches.
She also addresses ongoing capacity issues at the shelter and how the public can help if their pet goes missing.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 27
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 27.
