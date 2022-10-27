Southern Georgian Bay OPP credit 911 callers in helping catch impaired drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police are praising the public for helping alert them to impaired drivers on the roadways.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 10:49 p.m., police say they received a call about a possible impaired driver in the area of Midland Avenue in Midland.

Police say the suspected vehicle was located, and the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or over and charged with impaired driving.

Police say the 69-year-old from Hamilton was arrested and later released with a promise to appear in court in November, has a 90-day driver’s license suspension, and has had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police say a day before, concerned residents reported another incident, this time in Tay Township.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, OPP received a call about a driver in a green Toyota in the area of Highway 12 and Reeves Road slumped over the steering wheel.

Police say after finding the suspect vehicle, they opened an investigation which led to the 33-year-old driver being charged with operation while impaired on drugs and operation while prohibited.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in January 2023. Police say he also faces a 90-day driver’s license suspension and has had his vehicle impounded for 45 days.

During the R.I.D.E. check programs between Oct. 22 and 26, 2022, police checked 216 drivers for signs of impaired driving and investigated fifteen vehicle collisions.

OPP are urging anyone who suspects impaired driving to call 911.