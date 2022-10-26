Menu

Politics

B.C.’s next premier meets with lieutenant-governor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 8:34 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team'
B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team
B.C. premier-designate David Eby has announced his transition team -some of the key staff who will guide his leadership and issues that will take priority. Keith Baldrey as more on what we can expect from Eby.

British Columbia’s incoming premier David Eby has been asked by the province’s lieutenant-governor to begin the process of forming government in a step toward transitioning into his new role.

However, Eby will remain premier-designate until he is officially sworn in as premier at a date that has yet to be announced.

Read more: B.C. premier-designate David Eby unveils transition team

Eby told a news conference Wednesday after meeting Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin that the province is in an unusual situation because the transition is set to take place during a legislative session.

Click to play video: 'The legacy Premier John Horgan will leave behind as he steps down'
The legacy Premier John Horgan will leave behind as he steps down

His goal and hope is to be sworn in as premier and sit in the legislature during the current session while he tries to deliver on key priorities, Eby said.

“The issues of housing and health care and public safety are issues that we need to address in a really aggressive and urgent way. And that’s why I’m trying to work with our team to accelerate and have in place key legislative initiatives to respond to that,” he said.

Read more: Housing, health care and safety are priorities for B.C. premier-designate David Eby

“I’m hopeful to be able to deliver on some key priority areas even in the short time that remains in the session.”

Eby said he couldn’t say when a possible cabinet shuffle would happen but that he’s being briefed by the public service on major issues facing the province, the state of its economy and how the government could respond.

Click to play video: 'David Eby becomes BC NDP’s new leader'
David Eby becomes BC NDP’s new leader

He says part of the process would involve conversations with his colleagues about their priorities and their communities.

Eby was acclaimed leader of the New Democrats last week, about four months after Premier John Horgan announced his impending resignation due to health reasons.

Read more: David Eby declared B.C.’s NDP leader

The 46-year-old premier-in-waiting unveiled his transition team earlier this week, co-chaired by former NDP finance minister Carole James and First Nations negotiator Doug White.

Deputy attorney general Shannon Salter was appointed deputy minister to the premier and head of the public service.

NDPBritish ColumbiapoliticsJohn HorganBC NDPB.C.David EbybcpoliDavid Eby PremierEby
© 2022 The Canadian Press

