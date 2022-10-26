Snow starting to fall on B.C. Southern Interior ski resorts

Send this page to someone via email

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at B.C. Southern Interior ski hills.

After a long and warm autumn, snow has fallen on Big White Ski Resort, SilverStar Mountain Resort, Apex Mountain Resort and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Big White had seven centimetres of snow fall in the last 24 hours, and the popular resort near Kelowna now has an alpine snow base of 23 cm.

In the South Okanagan, Apex had four centimetres of new snow in the past 24 hours, along with an alpine base of 14 cm, while SilverStar in the North Okanagan had similar conditions.

The first signs of winter.. 👀 Our trusty weatherman Gnorm is back! Check out our on-mountain webcams to get the inside scoop: https://t.co/tb7Eaf75Cb ❄ pic.twitter.com/vpJg3UJ7jh — Revelstoke Mountain Resort (@revelstokemtn) October 21, 2022

Iin the Columbia-Shuswap, 15 cm fell on Revelstoke Mountain Resort, which has a base of eight cm in the village and an alpine base of 32 cm. The resort has seen 53 cm of snow in the past week.

According to Environment Canada, the immediate forecast will see more snowfall, with temperatures falling well below 0 C throughout the week.

While the forecast is good news for skiers and boarders, they’ll have to temper their downhill eagerness, as local resorts don’t open until late November or early December.