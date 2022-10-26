Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snow starting to fall on B.C. Southern Interior ski resorts

By Doyle Potenteau & Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 8:13 pm
Weather conditions at Big White’s Black Forest chairlift on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Weather conditions at Big White’s Black Forest chairlift on Wednesday afternoon. Big White Ski Resort

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at B.C. Southern Interior ski hills.

After a long and warm autumn, snow has fallen on Big White Ski Resort, SilverStar Mountain Resort, Apex Mountain Resort and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Mixed bag of sun, clouds and rain this week

Big White had seven centimetres of snow fall in the last 24 hours, and the popular resort near Kelowna now has an alpine snow base of 23 cm.

In the South Okanagan, Apex had four centimetres of new snow in the past 24 hours, along with an alpine base of 14 cm, while SilverStar in the North Okanagan had similar conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Iin the Columbia-Shuswap, 15 cm fell on Revelstoke Mountain Resort, which has a base of eight cm in the village and an alpine base of 32 cm. The resort has seen 53 cm of snow in the past week.

Trending Now

According to Environment Canada, the immediate forecast will see more snowfall, with temperatures falling well below 0 C throughout the week.

While the forecast is good news for skiers and boarders, they’ll have to temper their downhill eagerness, as local resorts don’t open until late November or early December.

Click to play video: '‘We had 5.4 million rides on our lifts’: Big White Ski Resort looks back on busy season'
‘We had 5.4 million rides on our lifts’: Big White Ski Resort looks back on busy season
Okanagancentral okanaganWeathersouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorbig whiteBig White Ski ResortApex Mountain ResortSilverstar Mountain ResortRevelstoke Mountain ResortBC ski resortsBC Interior ski resorts
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers