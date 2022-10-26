Police arrest Toronto man wanted in connection with 2017 shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The man wanted in connection with a 2017 shooting and home invasion investigation in Toronto has been arrested.

He was stopped for allegedly speeding, police say.

Toronto police said that, on March 27, 2017, officers were called to a condominium building in the area of The Queensway and Windemere Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police said they spoke to two men in an apartment in the building who said a man had come up to them with a clipboard and claimed he was there to inspect the ventilation.

The two men said the man then produced a handgun and forced his way inside, according to police.

It is alleged the man duct-taped the two men and kept them in the washroom while he searched the apartment. One man was able to free himself and “a violent struggle ensued,” police said.

Toronto police said the man fired his handgun and grazed the victim’s head, also striking him once in the hip. The man then fled.

Police named the suspect as Mark Anthony Stephenson, 23, in early 2018 and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Years later, on Oct. 25, 2022, Durham Regional Police stopped a man for a speeding violation.

Police said he was identified as Mark Anthony Stephenson and arrested.