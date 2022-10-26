Burlington, Ont. man charged amid investigation of opiods sold via social media

See more sharing options

A Burlington, Ont. man is facing multiple charges following a month-long drug trafficking investigation in which the accused allegedly sold liquid opioids via social media.

Halton Police believe the suspect was using various online platforms to conduct drug transactions.

He was arrested during a search of a residence in the area of Ghent Avenue and Brant Street on Tuesday after bottle of hydrocodone was seized.

The 20-year-old is facing three charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators are seeking others that might have information tied to the investigation.

Detectives can be reached through Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.