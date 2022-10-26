Menu

Economy

Crescent Point Energy reports Q3 profit up from 2021, announces special dividend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 9:37 am
Oilfield pumpjacks belonging to Crescent Point Energy pump crude oil near Stoughton, Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 9, 2018. View image in full screen
Oilfield pumpjacks belonging to Crescent Point Energy pump crude oil near Stoughton, Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 9, 2018. Bayne Stanley, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Crescent Point Energy Corp. announced a special dividend as it reported third-quarter net income of $466.4 million, up from $77.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The company says it will pay a special dividend of 3.5 cents per share based on its latest quarterly results in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of eight cents per share.

Crescent Point says its net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 amounted to 82 cents per share, up from 13 cents per share a year earlier.

Read more: Crescent Point Energy raises dividend and production guidance for 2022

Oil and gas sales totalled nearly $1.1 billion, up from $826.7 million in the third quarter last year, boosted by higher realized oil and natural gas prices.

Average production for the quarter was 133,019 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 132,186 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company says its net earnings from operations amounted to 43 cents per share, up from 24 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Alberta economyEnergyOil and GasNatural GasEnergy SectorCrescent Point EnergyCrescent Point Energy Corp.Crescent Point
© 2022 The Canadian Press

