Kelsey Serwa, 2012 Penticton Vees to be inducted into B.C.’s Sports Hall of Fame

A Central Okanagan athlete and a South Okanagan team will soon be part of B.C.’s Sports Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 induction class. In all, six athletes, four builder-coaches, two teams, two pioneers and one media member will be added to B.C.’s hall of champions.

Among the athletes to be inducted is skier Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, while being inducted in the team category are the 2012 Penticton Vees.

A world-class skier, Serwa represented Canada in ski-cross at three Winter Olympics, winning bronze in 2014 and gold in 2018.

“She currently stands as one of only two ski-cross athletes in the world to win multiple Olympic medals, the other being fellow B.C. Sports Hall of Fame honoured member Marielle Thompson,” said the hall of fame.

Serwa also won three Winter X Games medals (gold, 2011 and 2016; bronze in 2010) and was also the world ski-cross champion in 2011.

She was also a member of the national freestyle team from 2009-19 and scored eight World Cup victories, along with 20 podium finishes.

Meanwhile, the Vees had a fantastic 2011-12 season.

During the BCHL’s 60-game regular season, the Vees rolled to an eye-popping 110 points (54 wins, 4 losses, 2 overtime losses) and set records for most wins, points and winning percentage (.917).

The Vees, who averaged 5.6 goals a game, also set a CJHL record for most consecutive regular-season wins with 42 straight victories.

In the playoffs, the Vees steamrolled everyone they played, going 15-3 en route to the league championship.

In the regional playoffs, Penticton defeated the AJHL champion Brooks Bandits 4-1 to advance to the national championship tournament in Humboldt, Sask., which they also won. In the championship game of the five-team event, the Vees beat the Woodstock Slammers 4-3.

Since 1966, B.C.’s Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 442 individuals and 67 teams to its hall of champions. The induction gala for the Class of 2023 is scheduled to be held in June 2023.

Others to be inducted include former NHLer Dennis Kearns, who played his 10-season career all with the Vancouver Canucks, and longtime sports radio voice Dan Russell.

“After months of anticipation, we’re energized to begin telling the stories and marking the outstanding achievements of our Class of 2023,” said Tom Mayenknecht, chair of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

“Honouring the past — and inspiring the future — is at the very heart of the mission of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and this year’s honourees truly exemplify the best of sport in this province and beyond.”