‘He’s a pro and that’s what pros do’: Fajardo continues to support Mason Fine

The Riders were back at practice Tuesday ahead of their season finale Saturday night in Calgary.

Inside the soccer centre, escaping the cold winter air, all eyes were on the quarterback position, after incumbent Cody Fajardo was benched in place of Mason Fine.

The former starting quarterback speaks on speculation from fans about the possible end of his Rider career.

“I think I owe it to myself to see what’s out there and take it to free agency and we’ll see what’s going to happen from there. I’m not going to rule out any team, I want to play football a little longer so I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen,” said Fajardo during their Tuesday afternoon practice.

During Saturday’s 32-21 loss, Fajardo was called into action twice registering no throws and a pair of rushes.

His largest — a 14-yard-scamper — earned him a loud round of cheers from Rider Nation.

“I heard the crowd cheering every time that I went in, it was nice. I’ve gotten a lot of great messages over this last week from a lot of fans that really made this difficult situation a little bit better.”

Although Fajardo’s playing future beyond this season is unknown, he still supports the green and white.

“He’s staying really positive, he’s still a leader in that locker room and he’s helped me out tremendously,” said Mason Fine, Rider quarterback, “He’s been not just a great teammate, but also a great friend, always having my back. He’s shown nothing but support and I couldn’t appreciate it enough.”

Fajardo said, “I told him I’m always going to be in his corner and I’m going to do what I can to help him perform and get that man paid.”

The former star has continued to carry himself as he always has over his tenure in Saskatchewan.

Craig Dickenson, Riders Head Coach, said, “He comes in every day, early, he studies the gameplan, he knows what we’re doing offensively, he’s a pro and that’s what pros do. Whether they’re playing or not they prepare the same way, so he’s done a good job.”