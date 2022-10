See more sharing options

OPP are investigating a sudden death that took place in Munsee-Delaware First Nation.

Police have released few details but say they were notified around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

OPP believe the death is not suspicious.

The deceased has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.