Politics

List of Toronto’s 25 city councillors elected in 2022 election

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 8:53 am
Click to play video: 'John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Toronto mayor'
John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Toronto mayor
WATCH ABOVE: John Tory re-elected for 3rd term as Toronto mayor.

Ontario’s 2022 municipal elections took place across the province on Oct. 24 and here is a list of Toronto city councillors who were elected across the 25 wards.

For mayor, John Tory won his third term and will lead Toronto again for another four years.

For the 25 wards, here is who was elected as city councillors which includes nine new faces:

Read more: Ontario municipal election 2022: Toronto results

Ward 1 — Etobicoke North:

Vincent Crisanti

Ward 2 — Etobicoke Centre:

Stephen Holyday (incumbent)

Ward 3 — Etobicoke-Lakeshore:

Amber Morley

Ward 4 — Parkdale-High Park:

Gord Perks (incumbent)

Ward 5 — York South-Weston:

Frances Nunziata (incumbent)

Ward 6 — York Centre: 

James Pasternak (incumbent)

Ward 7 — Humber River-Black Creek:

Anthony Perruzza (incumbent)

Read more: All the candidates running to represent Toronto city council’s 25 wards

Ward 8 — Eglinton-Lawrence:

Mike Colle (incumbent)

Ward 9 — Davenport:

Alejandra Bravo

Ward 10 — Spadina-Fort York:

Ausma Malik

Ward 11 — University-Rosedale:

Dianne Saxe

Ward 12 — Toronto-St Paul’s:

Josh Matlow (incumbent)

Ward 13 — Toronto Centre:

Chris Moise

Ward 14 — Toronto-Danforth:

Paula Fletcher (incumbent)

Ward 15 — Don Valley West:

Jaye Robinson (incumbent)

Ward 16 — Don Valley East:

Jon Burnside

Ward 17 — Don Valley North:

Shelley Carroll (incumbent)

Ward 18 — Willowdale: 

Lily Cheng

Ward 19 — Beaches-East York: 

Brad Bradford (incumbent)

Ward 20 — Scarborough Southwest:

Gary Crawford (incumbent)

Ward 21 — Scarborough Centre:

Michael Thompson (incumbent)

Ward 22 — Scarborough-Agincourt:

Nick Mantas (incumbent)

Ward 23 — Scarborough North:

Jamaal Myers

Ward 24 — Scarborough-Guildwood: 

Paul Ainslie (incumbent)

Ward 25 — Scarborough-Rouge Park: 

Jennifer McKelvie (incumbent)

 

