Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario legislature set to resume with housing, economy top provincial priorities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 6:15 am
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. chy

TORONTO — Lawmakers are set to return to Ontario’s legislature today after taking a break in mid-September.

The province says housing, the economy and health care are the government’s top priorities as the session begins.

The province remains gripped by several crises including overwhelmed hospital emergency departments, unrelenting inflation and a housing crunch.

The Progressive Conservative government is set to introduce housing legislation today that will further its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

Trending Now

Read more: Housing, health care, economy top priorities as Ontario legislature resumes

The legislature’s resumption also comes after an inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act summoned Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones to testify.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Ford and Jones are fighting the summons, saying they’ll take the matter to court.

Doug FordHealth CareOntario governmentHospitalinflationOntario legislature resumesontario legislative
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers