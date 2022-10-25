Meed Ward re-elected for second term in Burlington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Marianne Meed Ward will serve a second term as mayor of Burlington, Ont. after an overwhelming win in Monday’s municipal election.

As of 11:29 p.m. Monday night, the incumbent gathered 77.95 per cent of the vote (30,135) eclipsing runner-up Jim Kerr and three other candidates.

The mayor-elect didn’t attend an election night party at Nuvo Network as originally planned due to testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the weekend.

Her 2022 campaign was similar to that which won her the 2018 election – through promises to stop overdevelopment in the city, reduce traffic congestion and implement an affordable housing plan.

Meed Ward entered Burlington city hall in 2010 after winning a council seat that she would hang on to for a second stint with a repeat win in 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

She would become Burlington’s mayor in 2018, defeating two term incumbent Rick Goldring.

Burlington’s council will see no change following results on Monday, since every incumbent councillor also retained their seat.

Results in the municipal election are unofficial as of Monday night and expected to be made official by Burlington’s city clerk the week of Oct. 24.