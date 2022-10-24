Bonnie Crombie re-elected as Mayor of Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor of Mississauga Bonnie Crombie has won a third consecutive term in Monday’s municipal election.

Crombie won 82,736 votes, well ahead of her next rival on around 7,202, according to live election results shared by the City of Mississauga.

David Shaw was in second place.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve the people of Mississauga for the past eight years,” Crombie told supporters.

“There is a lot to look forward to,” she said, referencing her agenda for the next four years as her city looks set to grow. She included urban growth and development along with speeding as two issues she planned to tackle.

The election also saw several new faces around the council table.

In Ward 2 and Ward 11, where 2018’s winners were not seeking re-election, Alvin Tedjo and Brad Butt respectively were elected, Crombie said.

In Ward 6, Ron Starr had been accused of vandalizing another councillor’s car, allegations he continues to deny.

During her victory speech, Crombie said a new face had been elected to take his seat. Joe Horneck had almost 6,500 votes compared to Starr’s 2,810 with 94 per cent of votes counted.

Crombie previously served as a Liberal Party of Canada MP in the city and a councillor in Ward 5. In 2014, she was endorsed to run for mayor by outgoing and long-serving mayor Hazel McCallion.

McCallion was Mississauga’s mayor from 1978 to 2014, serving as the head of council for 36 years.

Crombie made her city leaving the Region of Peel — a policy known as Mexit — a key priority in her run for re-election. The region currently oversees services in the city including paramedics, garbage removal and some roads.

“An independent Mississauga reduces the amount of red tape and would help speed up the process for development that creates jobs and affordable housing by reducing duplication of services at the regional level,” Crombie’s campaign website said.

The Doug Ford provincial government decided in 2019 it would not grant Mississauga status as an independent city after considering the question.

With a renewed mandate from the electorate, Crombie hopes to raise the question once again.