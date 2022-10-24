30-year-old Regina man charged following robbery of elderly victim

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Regina man is charged after a robbery incident involving a 93-year-old man who was robbed of his wallet, cash and other items.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Robbery Unit investigated the incident that occurred on Sept. 27, 2022, at 8:21 a.m., at a restaurant business on the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue.

“The victim, a 93-year-old male, told police he had gone into the bathroom on the business premises and encountered a male inside,” stated RPS.

“The victim described being overpowered by the other male, who reached into the victim’s pocket and grabbed his wallet. The suspect male had his face covered as he left the washroom.”

Police said the victim sustained only minor injuries and the continued investigation into this offence led to potential identification of Katlin Jade Asapace who was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21, without incident.

Asapace is charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence. He made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2022.