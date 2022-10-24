Menu

Crime

30-year-old Regina man charged following robbery of elderly victim

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 7:05 pm
Regina Police badge
Police arrested and charged a 30-year-old Regina man following a robbery incident of an elderly man at a restaurant business back in September. File / Global News

A 30-year-old Regina man is charged after a robbery incident involving a 93-year-old man who was robbed of his wallet, cash and other items.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Robbery Unit investigated the incident that occurred on Sept. 27, 2022, at 8:21 a.m., at a restaurant business on the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue.

Read more: Regina police investigating to identify a man found dead in Wascana Lake

“The victim, a 93-year-old male, told police he had gone into the bathroom on the business premises and encountered a male inside,” stated RPS.

“The victim described being overpowered by the other male, who reached into the victim’s pocket and grabbed his wallet. The suspect male had his face covered as he left the washroom.”

Read more: 2 youth charged following break and enter, damage to Regina businesses

Police said the victim sustained only minor injuries and the continued investigation into this offence led to potential identification of Katlin Jade Asapace who was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21, without incident.

Asapace is charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence. He made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2022.

