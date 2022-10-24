Menu

Politics

City of Kawartha Lakes elects Doug Elmslie new mayor in 5-way race

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 9:52 pm
Doug Elmslie has been elected mayor of the City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
Doug Elmslie has been elected mayor of the City of Kawartha Lakes. Doug Elmslie photo

Voters in the City of Kawartha Lakes turned to a familiar face as Doug Elmslie was elected the new mayor of the municipality on Oct. 24.

Elmslie, a 16-year member of council who recently served as Ward 3 councillor, defeated four other candidates in the race for the top seat on council.  He assumes the seat held by Andy Letham who served two terms as mayor but decided not to seek re-election.

Read more: Cavan-Monaghan elects Matthew Graham mayor over Daryl Bennett; Del Mastro loses council bid

Other candidates were former Ward 2 councillor Kathleen Seymour-Fagan and Ward 5 councillor Pat Dunn along with Faye McGee, Bill Denby, Jim Riches. Denby initially entered the Ward 3 race but withdrew his nomination in August.

Elmslie received 7,982 votes, ahead of runner-up Dunn who had 5,295 votes.

Rounding out the voting were Seymour-Fagan with 3,949 votes, McGee with 2,800 votes, Riches with 1,371 and Denby with 1,232.

Individuals elected to council include

Ward 1

Incumbent Emmett Yeo retained his seat with 1,004 votes defeating candidates:

  • Raymonde Blais Couture – 216 votes
  • Jim Harris – 453 votes
  • Don Logan – 597

Ward 2

Pat Warren won in a landslide with 1,823 votes in the three-way race over:

  • Jamie Brown – 579 votes
  • John Snider – 424 votes

Ward 3

Mike Perry won the seat with 2,207 voters over Doug Dickerson with 1,364 votes.

Ward 4

In a tight race, Dan Joyce edged out David Skrabek 548 to 438 votes.

Other candidates:

  • Ian Nicolson – 466 votes
  • Jamie Campbell -297 votes
  • Trevor Johnston – 187 votes
  • Tyler Richards – 182 votes
  • Angel Godsoe – 49 votes
  • Tyler Richards Little Britain, ON

Ward 5

Eric Smeaton was elected councillor with 2,182 votes. Other candidates:

  • Janet Di Bello – 569 votes
  • Duncan Gallacher – 699 votes
  • Wesley Letsholo – 190 votes
  • Gloria Graham-Weir  – 125 votes

Ward 6

Incumbent Ron Ashmore was re-elected with 1,632 votes over Gerard Jilesen who received 1,134 votes

Ward 7

Charles McDonald easily won with 2,035 votes in the three-way race over runners-up:

  • Diane Holder – 447 votes
  • Danielle Willette – 696 votes

Ward 8

Incumbent Tracy Richardson who served as deputy mayor last term was re-elected with 1,700 votes, topping Greg Ward who had 340 votes.

 

