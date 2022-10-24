Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Voting hours extended at some Vaughan locations due to ‘technical administrative challenges’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 4:06 pm
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. View image in full screen
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Several voting locations in Vaughan, Ont., will be extended on Monday, the municipality says.

Residents are headed to the polls on election day to cast their ballots for the municipal election.

Read more: Ontarians set to vote in municipal elections as polls open across the province

The city of Vaughan said voting hours at select locations will be extended “due to technical administrative challenges” that were “impacting standard voting hours.”

The municipality said ballots “continue to be cast” adding that “all votes are being counted.”

According to the city, the voting hours have been extended until 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Condo – Eiffel Tower 2

Story continues below advertisement

Condo – Eiffel Tower 1

Condo – Park Terrace 1

Condo – 9225 Jane St. (Bellaria Tower 1)

Condo – 9235 Jane St. (Bellaria Tower 2)

Condo – Allegra (North and South Towers)

Condo – Legacy Park Condos (2 Towers)

Condo – The Clarance

Condo – Villa Giardino

Trending Now

Condo – Vista Parc

Condo – Posh Condos

Yorkhill Elementary School

Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School

Herbert H. Carnegie Public School

Read more: Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal elections

Meanwhile, voting hours have been extended to 10 p.m. at the following locations:

Condo – Chateau Park (#1 Tower)

Condo – 7 Townsgate

Story continues below advertisement

Condo – 11 Townsgate

Condo – Bellaria Tower 3

Condo  – Minto Watergarden

Condo – Park Terrace 2

Condo  – Plaza del Sol

Condo – Skyrise on Yonge

Condo – Terraces of Woodbridge

Condo  – The Fountains

Condo – The Palladium

Condo – Villa Giardino (Rutherford 4 Towers)

The city said all other locations will be open until 8 p.m. as originally scheduled.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Municipal Elections 2022'
Ontario Municipal Elections 2022
Ontario ElectionMunicipal ElectionVaughanOntario municipal electionvaughan electionVoting hoursVaughan municipal electionelection vaughan
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers