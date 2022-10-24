Voting hours extended at some Vaughan locations due to ‘technical administrative challenges’

Several voting locations in Vaughan, Ont., will be extended on Monday, the municipality says.
Residents are headed to the polls on election day to cast their ballots for the municipal election.
Read more: Ontarians set to vote in municipal elections as polls open across the province
The city of Vaughan said voting hours at select locations will be extended “due to technical administrative challenges” that were “impacting standard voting hours.”
The municipality said ballots “continue to be cast” adding that “all votes are being counted.”
According to the city, the voting hours have been extended until 9 p.m. at the following locations:
Condo – Eiffel Tower 2
Condo – Eiffel Tower 1
Condo – Park Terrace 1
Condo – 9225 Jane St. (Bellaria Tower 1)
Condo – 9235 Jane St. (Bellaria Tower 2)
Condo – Allegra (North and South Towers)
Condo – Legacy Park Condos (2 Towers)
Condo – The Clarance
Condo – Villa Giardino
Condo – Vista Parc
Condo – Posh Condos
Yorkhill Elementary School
Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School
Herbert H. Carnegie Public School
Meanwhile, voting hours have been extended to 10 p.m. at the following locations:
Condo – Chateau Park (#1 Tower)
Condo – 7 Townsgate
Condo – 11 Townsgate
Condo – Bellaria Tower 3
Condo – Minto Watergarden
Condo – Park Terrace 2
Condo – Plaza del Sol
Condo – Skyrise on Yonge
Condo – Terraces of Woodbridge
Condo – The Fountains
Condo – The Palladium
Condo – Villa Giardino (Rutherford 4 Towers)
The city said all other locations will be open until 8 p.m. as originally scheduled.
