Voting hours extended at some Vaughan locations due to ‘technical administrative challenges’

Several voting locations in Vaughan, Ont., will be extended on Monday, the municipality says.

Residents are headed to the polls on election day to cast their ballots for the municipal election.

The city of Vaughan said voting hours at select locations will be extended “due to technical administrative challenges” that were “impacting standard voting hours.”

The municipality said ballots “continue to be cast” adding that “all votes are being counted.”

According to the city, the voting hours have been extended until 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Condo – Eiffel Tower 2

Condo – Eiffel Tower 1

Condo – Park Terrace 1

Condo – 9225 Jane St. (Bellaria Tower 1)

Condo – 9235 Jane St. (Bellaria Tower 2)

Condo – Allegra (North and South Towers)

Condo – Legacy Park Condos (2 Towers)

Condo – The Clarance

Condo – Villa Giardino

Condo – Vista Parc

Condo – Posh Condos

Yorkhill Elementary School

Dr. Roberta Bondar Public School

Herbert H. Carnegie Public School

Meanwhile, voting hours have been extended to 10 p.m. at the following locations:

Condo – Chateau Park (#1 Tower)

Condo – 7 Townsgate

Condo – 11 Townsgate

Condo – Bellaria Tower 3

Condo – Minto Watergarden

Condo – Park Terrace 2

Condo – Plaza del Sol

Condo – Skyrise on Yonge

Condo – Terraces of Woodbridge

Condo – The Fountains

Condo – The Palladium

Condo – Villa Giardino (Rutherford 4 Towers)

The city said all other locations will be open until 8 p.m. as originally scheduled.