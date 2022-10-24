Menu

Crime

Coroner’s inquest into fatal shooting of teen by Toronto police set for November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 3:29 pm
Constable James Forcillo arrives at a Toronto courthouse on Thursday, July 28, 2016 to be sentenced for the attempted murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu.
Constable James Forcillo arrives at a Toronto courthouse on Thursday, July 28, 2016 to be sentenced for the attempted murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu.

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a distraught teen shot and killed by police in Toronto is set to begin next month.

Coroner Dr. Jennifer Dmetrichuk says the inquest for Sammy Yatim will start on Nov. 14, last 10 days and hear from 11 witnesses.

Read more: Sammy Yatim: Toronto cop guilty of attempted murder in streetcar shooting

Former Toronto police officer James Forcillo shot Yatim, 18, while the teen was in the middle of a mental health crisis on an empty streetcar.

Forcillo was convicted in 2016 of attempted murder and later convicted of perjury for claiming to be living with his ex-wife while on bail awaiting his appeal, when he had in fact moved in with his new fiancee.

He was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Yatim’s death.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

