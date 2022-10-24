Coroner’s inquest into fatal shooting of teen by Toronto police set for November

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a distraught teen shot and killed by police in Toronto is set to begin next month.

Coroner Dr. Jennifer Dmetrichuk says the inquest for Sammy Yatim will start on Nov. 14, last 10 days and hear from 11 witnesses.

Former Toronto police officer James Forcillo shot Yatim, 18, while the teen was in the middle of a mental health crisis on an empty streetcar.

Forcillo was convicted in 2016 of attempted murder and later convicted of perjury for claiming to be living with his ex-wife while on bail awaiting his appeal, when he had in fact moved in with his new fiancee.

He was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Yatim’s death.