Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley on strike over wages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Support workers poised to strike in Annapolis Valley'
Support workers poised to strike in Annapolis Valley
Labour trouble could soon hit schools in the Annapolis Valley. About 600 early childhood educators and educational assistants are set to go on strike on Monday. One mother to a special needs son says while she supports the workers, keeping her 16-year-old child from school will be devastating. And she's voicing fears about how a strike would affect other families. Amber Fryday reports.

Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley are on the picket line today in a dispute over wages.

More than 600 workers at the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education walked off the job at 8 a.m., although schools remain open.

Read more: N.S. mom worries as school support workers poised to strike in Annapolis Valley

The striking workers include educational assistants, early childhood educators, student support workers and outreach workers.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union says the strike comes after more than a year of bargaining.

Trending Now

The union says the sticking point is that staff in the Annapolis Valley and on the province’s South Shore earn less than staff in Halifax doing the same jobs, with starting pay for some positions as low as minimum wage.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 160 workers at the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are to begin a strike on Tuesday.

More than 600 workers at the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education walked off the job at 8 a.m., although schools remain open. View image in full screen
More than 600 workers at the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education walked off the job at 8 a.m., although schools remain open. Reynold Gregor/Global News

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

EducationNSGEUNova Scotia Government and General Employees UnionSchool StrikeAnnapolis Valley Regional Centre for EducationSouth Shore Regional Centre for EducationAnnapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education strikeNova Scotia Government and General Employees Union strikeNSGEU StrikeSouth Shore Regional Centre for Education strike
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers