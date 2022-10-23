Winnipeg riding school celebrates Halloween early with costumed horses

Send this page to someone via email

Meadow Green Stables in Winnipeg is celebrating Halloween early this year by getting the horses into costumes.

The Loudoun Road stable held its bi-annual horse show on Sunday, with a Halloween segment in the afternoon.

The costumed event has been part of the show since 2001.

Around 30 horses had costumes on and it’s more than just playing dress up, it helps the kids connect with the horses, according to Meadow Green Stables President Laurie Chia.

“People used to think of horseback riding as just a sport or something fun to do, but they don’t realize all the benefits of riding,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both in the mental health arena, and also in the physical arena. The miracles that I’ve seen over the years with horses healing these children has been amazing.”

Chia says she loves to share the love of horses with people: “You can tell with the kids around and how much they love them. Kind of like a bonding experience.”

Students and their four-legged friends sported complementing getups and paraded around the barn.

One of the best costumes was the Headless Horseman. “It was amazing, but they’re all so adorable,” Chia said.

Other costumes included Harry Potter and of course, a unicorn.