Saskatchewan NDP leader gives first convention speech since taking the helm

Opposition New Democrats Leader Carla Beck says it’s time to do the hard work to provide an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party in her first speech at the helm during the annual convention in Saskatoon today.

Beck was the first woman elected to lead the Saskatchewan New Democrats when she stepped into the role in June following the resignation of former leader Ryan Meili earlier in the year.

The convention’s theme is “building to win” and Beck says it is the beginning of the New Democrats election campaign with promises for retaining doctors, reconciliation and developing industry while reducing carbon emissions.

Beck criticized the Saskatchewan Party’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and says Premier Scott Moe plays political theatre to shore up the base.

While the next provincial election is still more than two years away, the governing Saskatchewan Party has kept a stronghold on the province.

Polling has shown the Moe government still has strong support, although they’ve been criticized for their response to health care and inflation.