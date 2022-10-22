Menu

World

Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dead at 78: F1 team

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2022 6:33 pm
Dietrich Mateschitz View image in full screen
Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz attends the start of the Formula One Grand Prix, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.

Officials with the Red Bull racing team at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, said Saturday that Mateschitz had died.

Mateschitz gained fame as the public face of Red Bull, an Austrian-Thai conglomerate that says it sold nearly 10 billion cans of its caffeine and taurine-based drink in 172 countries worldwide last year.

 

