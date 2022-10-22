Menu

World

Boris Johnson lands in U.K. amid speculation of Tory leadership run

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2022 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Boris Johnson reportedly eyeing comeback after Truss’ resignation'
Boris Johnson reportedly eyeing comeback after Truss’ resignation
The race for prime minister in the United Kingdom is on, again. The British people are poised to have their third prime minister in two months, or they may see a familiar face retake the reins as Boris Johnson is rumoured to be mulling a potential comeback. Crystal Goomansingh has the details on the race to replace Liz Truss.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.

Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss.

Johnson has not officially said he is running but some allies in the parliamentary party have been loudly calling for his return. Tory lawmakers wishing to enter the race must secure the backing of 100 of their colleagues by 2 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid after Liz Truss resigns as British PM

A return by Johnson would be an astonishing recovery for a polarizing figure forced out by a welter of ethics scandals. Opponents say giving him another chance would only lead to more controversy and disappointment.

The leadership uncertainty comes at a time of weak economic growth and as millions struggle with higher borrowing costs and rising prices for groceries, fuel and other basics. A growing wave of strikes by train and postal workers, lawyers and others has revealed mounting discontent as a recession looms.

Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it caused turmoil in financial markets.

