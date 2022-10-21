Saskatoon mayor looking for options following allegations against city councilor

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is responding to recent allegation against Ward 5 city councilor Randy Donauer.

Clark is putting forth a motion to the governance and priorities committee for administration to come back with a report outlining governance options available to council when public concerns are brought up regarding a member of council.

Allegations against Donauer stem from Coy Nolin, a former student of Legacy Christian Academy.

Nolin alleges Donauer struck him with a wooden paddle while he was attending Living Waters Bible Camp. At the time, Saskatoon Christian Centre Church, now known as Mile Two Church, was renting the camp.

None of the allegations have been tested in court, and Donauer is not currently named in a class action suit.

Story continues below advertisement

0:31 Saskatchewan independent schools need more oversight: advocate

Nolin said the paddling happened in 2003, and corporal punishment was banned by the supreme court of Canada in 2004.

“I was spanked. Afterwards, we talked about what I did was wrong and, you know, have to be more of a man of God, and gossip is not something that is permitted,” said Nolin.

Councilor Randy Donauer sent a statement to Global News.

“I deny any wrongdoing. If any of these unsubstantiated assertions are made against me, I will vigorously defend them,” said Donauer in an email.

Clark’s motion will be voted on by the governance and priorities committee on Monday.