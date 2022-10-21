Police seek suspect wanted in connection with mischief investigation in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 2, at around 9 p.m., officers received a report of mischief in the Yonge Street and Centre Avenue area.

Police said a group of protesters had gathered in the area.

Officers said during the protest, a woman allegedly threw eggs at a store, hitting the sign and front window.

Police are now searching for a woman between 40 and 50 years old, with an average build and dark hair.

Officers said she was seen wearing an orange jacket, beige pants and a black purse.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.