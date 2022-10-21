Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect wanted in connection with mischief investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 5:33 pm
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 2, at around 9 p.m., officers received a report of mischief in the Yonge Street and Centre Avenue area.

Police said a group of protesters had gathered in the area.

Read more: Police seek public’s assistance locating family of woman killed Richmond Hill hit-and-run

Officers said during the protest, a woman allegedly threw eggs at a store, hitting the sign and front window.

Police are now searching for a woman between 40 and 50 years old, with an average build and dark hair.

Officers said she was seen wearing an orange jacket, beige pants and a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

