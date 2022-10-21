Menu

Money

B.C. mans gains more ‘financial freedom’ in Lotto Max win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 4:05 pm
Keremeos resident Brian Schwemler is taking the $500,000 he won from the Sept. 27 Lotto Max draw and heading for adventure. . View image in full screen
Keremeos resident Brian Schwemler is taking the $500,000 he won from the Sept. 27 Lotto Max draw and heading for adventure. . Courtesy: BCLC

Brian Schwemler from Keremeos, B.C., is taking the $500,000 he won from the Sept. 27 Lotto Max draw and heading for an adventure.

Schwemler, who shared a Maxmillions prize with another winner in Langley, said the experience is something that’s “too hard to describe,” according to the BC Lotto Corporation.

Read more: $133M in prizes up for grabs as Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed

Luckily, however, it’s not too hard to decide what he’s going to do with the winnings – a couple of vacations to some warm destinations and general financial freedom.

Schwemler purchased his ticket from the Canco on BC-3A in Keremeos.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $144 million from Lotto Max, a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Winning numbers and group release forms can be found online at http://www.bclc.com. Players can check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

