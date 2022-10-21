Pedestrian struck by truck on Broad Street in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old female has been taken to hospital Friday after an accident with a motor vehicle.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 21, Regina police responded to a motor vehicle incident on Broad Street near the area of 7th Avenue North.

Police arrived and attended to an injured female laying on the roadway. The pedestrian is said to have been struck by a truck.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS for injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old male, remained on the scene. An investigation is still underway but the scene has been cleared.

No criminal charges have been laid in the incident as of Oct. 21.

Story continues below advertisement