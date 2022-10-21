Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck by truck on Broad Street in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 3:45 pm
Regina police car
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a motor vehicle incident on Broad Street near the area of 7th Avenue North. Information received was that a truck had struck a pedestrian. File/ Global News

A 42-year-old female has been taken to hospital Friday after an accident with a motor vehicle.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 21, Regina police responded to a motor vehicle incident on Broad Street near the area of 7th Avenue North.

Read more: Regina police investigating to identify a man found dead in Wascana Lake

Police arrived and attended to an injured female laying on the roadway. The pedestrian is said to have been struck by a truck.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS for injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old male, remained on the scene. An investigation is still underway but the scene has been cleared.

No criminal charges have been laid in the incident as of Oct. 21.

Click to play video: 'Focus Saskatchewan: October 15'
Focus Saskatchewan: October 15
