Everything you need to know about voting in the Waterloo municipal election

On Monday, Waterloo residents have an opportunity to mark their ballots on who should be mayor, regional chair, regional and city councillors as well as school board trustees.

While Karen Redman is seeking a second term as regional chair, it is guaranteed that there will be a number of new faces in some places as Mayor Dave Jaworsky decided not to seek a third term in office.

In addition, Regional Coun. Sean Strickland decided to not seek re-election while three of the seven Waterloo city councilors have also chosen not to run again.

There will also be changes on both school boards as WRDSB trustee Carol Millar chose not to seek re-election while neither WCDSB trustee is either seeking office again.

Here is a short list to help Cambridge residents cast their ballots on Monday:

Why should I vote?

As the city of Kitchener notes, municipal governments make decisions that affect your every day life as they control utilities, transit, roads and recreational facilities.

Do I qualify to vote?

In order to vote in Waterloo, you must live or own property in the city, or be the spouse of someone who rents or owns property in the city.

You must also be over the age of 18 and a Canadian citizen.

You must also not be in prison, a corporation, a person acting as an executor or trustee, or a person convicted of corrupt election practice over the past four years.

How do I register to vote?

You can add your name to the voter’s list on the city’s registration portal which Waterloo says will provide for a faster experience.

If you are not already on the voters’ list for Waterloo, you can register to vote on election day when you go to cast your ballot. You will need to bring a piece of ID that lists your address.

When and where are polls open?

Polls will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday. There are a number of locations in every ward where Waterloo residents can cast their ballot as well as a number of super locations where any resident can vote. The city has a full list on its website.

Students at the University of Waterloo are asked to vote at the Student Life Centre while students at Wilfrid Laurier University are asked to vote in the concourse.

Who can I vote for?

You can vote for a regional chair candidate, a mayoral candidate, a local councillor candidate, two regional councilor candidates and two or three school board trustee candidates depending on which board you vote for. You can find more information about many of the candidates here.

What do I need to vote?

You must bring identification to vote that shows your name and demonstrates you live in Waterloo. This does not have to be a photograph identification card.

Acceptable forms of ID range from a utility bill or insurance policy to a driver’s licence.