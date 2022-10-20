Prolific Kelowna offender arrested but released pending another court date

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man who has been charged 10 times in the Central Okanagan was arrested yet again after evading police on foot.

According to RCMP, the 33-year-old suspect was overheard talking about breaking into a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Underhill Street Wednesday night.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle, rummaging through it.

Police said upon noticing the officers, the man jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

He eventually hopped on a bicycle and got away from officers who were pursuing him.

According to police, however, officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description on a bicycle a short time later and he was arrested.

He was taken to the detachment where he was fingerprinted and photographed then released pending further investigation for the charge of mischief under $5,000.

“Kelowna RCMP are continuing this investigation, gathering surveillance and statements from witnesses to ensure the best possible evidence is submitted to the courts who ultimately decide on moving forward with charges,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police said the suspect has at least 111 police interactions with 10 criminal charges.

The man will be back in court facing the latest charge on Dec. 16.

Anyone with any information on this incident or any surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP.

