Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prolific Kelowna offender arrested but released pending another court date

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 7:41 pm
A prolific Kelowna offender has another court date after his latest arrest. View image in full screen
A prolific Kelowna offender has another court date after his latest arrest. MR

A Kelowna man who has been charged 10 times in the Central Okanagan was arrested yet again after evading police on foot.

According to RCMP, the 33-year-old suspect was overheard talking about breaking into a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Underhill Street Wednesday night.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle, rummaging through it.

Police said upon noticing the officers, the man jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Read more: B.C.’s prolific offender review ‘too little, too timid, and too late’ say BC Liberals

He eventually hopped on a bicycle and got away from officers who were pursuing him.

According to police, however, officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description on a bicycle a short time later and he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Political Panel: Dealing with repeat offenders'
Political Panel: Dealing with repeat offenders

He was taken to the detachment where he was fingerprinted and photographed then released pending further investigation for the charge of mischief under $5,000.

Trending Now

“Kelowna RCMP are continuing this investigation, gathering surveillance and statements from witnesses to ensure the best possible evidence is submitted to the courts who ultimately decide on moving forward with charges,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police said the suspect has at least 111 police interactions with 10 criminal charges.

Read more: B.C., mayors launch probe to crack down on repeat offenders, random attacks

The man will be back in court facing the latest charge on Dec. 16.

Anyone with any information on this incident or any surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Spate of carjackings to impact insurance premiums: expert'
Spate of carjackings to impact insurance premiums: expert
Kelownacentral okanaganKelowna RCMPprolific offenderfoot chase.repeat offenderCar Break-in
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers