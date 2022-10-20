Front Road in Kingston, Ont. will return to normal traffic flow amid pause on construction

Send this page to someone via email

The long-awaited construction project at Front Road and King Street West in Kingston, Ont., won’t begin until the spring at the earliest, but in the meantime Utilities Kingston will take over control of a portion of the road, bringing it back to regular four-lane traffic.

Utilities Kingston tweeted Thursday that work on the corridor will begin Oct. 23.

We can confirm Utilities Kingston is taking care and control of the King St. W and Front Rd. corridor on October 23. We are in the process of retaining a contractor to complete the temporary remedial works to open the road sections fully to regular traffic flow. 1/2 — Utilities Kingston (@UtilitiesKngstn) October 20, 2022

Work on the project had already begun but was paused when the contractor encountered unexpected site conditions.

The city says the construction project will resume in the spring, and an information session will be held prior.