Front Road in Kingston, Ont. will return to normal traffic flow amid pause on construction

The long-awaited construction project at Front Road and King Street West in Kingston, Ont., won’t begin until the spring at the earliest, but in the meantime Utilities Kingston will take over control of a portion of the road, bringing it back to regular four-lane traffic.
Utilities Kingston tweeted Thursday that work on the corridor will begin Oct. 23.
Work on the project had already begun but was paused when the contractor encountered unexpected site conditions.
The city says the construction project will resume in the spring, and an information session will be held prior.
