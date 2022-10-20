Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Front Road in Kingston, Ont. will return to normal traffic flow amid pause on construction

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 3:56 pm
Utilities Kingston says it will provide updates on progress and timelines to the construction delays on Front Road at an upcoming information session. View image in full screen
Utilities Kingston says it will provide updates on progress and timelines to the construction delays on Front Road at an upcoming information session. CKWS TV / Megan King

The long-awaited construction project at Front Road and King Street West in Kingston, Ont., won’t begin until the spring at the earliest, but in the meantime Utilities Kingston will take over control of a portion of the road, bringing it back to regular four-lane traffic.

Utilities Kingston tweeted Thursday that work on the corridor will begin Oct. 23.

Read more: COVID outbreak shuts Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Ont. polling station

Story continues below advertisement

Work on the project had already begun but was paused when the contractor encountered unexpected site conditions.

Trending Now

The city says the construction project will resume in the spring, and an information session will be held prior.

Click to play video: 'Public meeting held to inform residents about Front Road construction delays'
Public meeting held to inform residents about Front Road construction delays
KingstonConstructionKing Street Westtraffic delaysutilities kingstonFront Roadconstruction king street west kingston
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers